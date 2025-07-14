Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells $61,695.00 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) insider Ingrid Delaet sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $61,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,550. The trade was a 8.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $133.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.19 and its 200 day moving average is $121.53. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $84.23 and a one year high of $157.98.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.