HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in HubSpot by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in HubSpot by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 57 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.03, for a total transaction of $4,658,255.00. Following the sale, the director owned 523,984 shares in the company, valued at $287,158,951.52. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $339,350.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,086 shares in the company, valued at $22,670,843.94. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,678 shares of company stock worth $11,298,621 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HubSpot stock opened at $523.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $591.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $637.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,163.91, a PEG ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.66. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $693.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $759.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HubSpot

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.