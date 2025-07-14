Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 73.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,894 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,007,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,660,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,024 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,991,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,120 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,746,000 after acquiring an additional 62,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,082,000 after acquiring an additional 18,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FERG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $190.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.60.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $220.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $226.63.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

