Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,379 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,516 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $38,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 3.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Trading Down 5.4%

NYSE:HUBS opened at $523.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $591.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $637.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,163.91, a P/E/G ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.66. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $881.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $750.00 price target on HubSpot in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $900.00 to $750.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 target price (down previously from $980.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $759.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $815.00 to $745.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.71.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $1,314,915.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 63,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,269,313.22. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.03, for a total value of $4,658,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 523,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,158,951.52. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,678 shares of company stock worth $11,298,621 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

