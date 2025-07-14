Consolidated Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 21,083 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 21,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.1% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $286.78 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $296.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.98 and a 200-day moving average of $256.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

