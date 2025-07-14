Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Carvana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Carvana from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carvana from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.59.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In related news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.68, for a total transaction of $3,486,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 671,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,117,699.20. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 197,832 shares in the company, valued at $69,241,200. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,626,961 shares of company stock valued at $531,064,642 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $343.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.86. The firm has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 44.86% and a net margin of 2.68%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

