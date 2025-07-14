Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 569 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 25,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 52.0% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL opened at $130.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.89. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $143.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Xylem to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.71.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

