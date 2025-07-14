Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 42.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac stock opened at $150.66 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.50 and a twelve month high of $195.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. Generac had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $942.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.17.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $712,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 562,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,166,358.40. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

