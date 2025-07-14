Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Raised by Family Capital Management Inc.

Family Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Family Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $195.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.61.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 255,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,695,000. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,443 shares of company stock valued at $36,298,548 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $180.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.15. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

