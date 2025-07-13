The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,290 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $44,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CLX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

Shares of CLX opened at $126.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.51. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.35 and a fifty-two week high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.28 and its 200-day moving average is $142.44.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 324.23%. Clorox’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,280. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

