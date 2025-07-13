TD Private Client Wealth LLC Purchases 768 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 537.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 4,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $101.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $93.88 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.31.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,280. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

