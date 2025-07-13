TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $23.42 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 507,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,377,000 after purchasing an additional 17,257 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $286.78 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $296.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $796.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.