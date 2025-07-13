Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Stock Price

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $503.00 to $597.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EME. Hovde Group upgraded EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.00.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $554.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $487.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $319.49 and a 1 year high of $556.61.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.84. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total value of $390,950.01. Following the sale, the director owned 7,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,616.02. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total value of $3,052,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 208,989 shares in the company, valued at $91,125,473.67. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCOR Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

