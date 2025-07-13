Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $27.67 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255,306 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,027 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 3.4% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $972,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 49,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $8,000,000.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,826,382 shares in the company, valued at $297,389,781.06. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $12,233,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 74,873,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,571,729.75. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,520,246 shares of company stock valued at $660,253,045 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.03.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $164.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.69. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $167.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

