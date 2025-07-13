Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,564 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,946 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.5% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.03.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $164.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.69. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $167.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 49,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $8,000,000.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,826,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,389,781.06. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $12,233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,873,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,571,729.75. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,520,246 shares of company stock valued at $660,253,045. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

