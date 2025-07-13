NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by M3 Advisory Group LLC

M3 Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.6% of M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.03.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $12,233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,873,225 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,571,729.75. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 49,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $8,000,000.73. Following the sale, the director owned 1,826,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,389,781.06. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,520,246 shares of company stock valued at $660,253,045 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $164.92 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $167.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

