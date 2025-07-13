NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Dopkins Wealth Management LLC

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,170 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after buying an additional 6,665,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after buying an additional 9,468,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after buying an additional 3,721,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.03.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 49,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $8,000,000.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,826,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,389,781.06. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $12,233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,873,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,571,729.75. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,520,246 shares of company stock valued at $660,253,045 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $164.92 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $167.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.69. The company has a market cap of $4.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

