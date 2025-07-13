NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,480 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $164.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $167.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.03.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,520,246 shares of company stock valued at $660,253,045 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

