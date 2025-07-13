Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,664 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $53,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 94.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $143.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.47. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $157.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.29). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 125.77% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $5,130,003.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 189,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,922,025.28. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYV. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.24.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

