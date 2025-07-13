HWG Holdings LP Lowers Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

HWG Holdings LP lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 96.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,439 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 86,233 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,331 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $164.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $167.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.53 and a 200-day moving average of $128.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,520,246 shares of company stock worth $660,253,045. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Hsbc Global Res cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.03.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

