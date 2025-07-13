Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 441,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,713 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.6% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $108,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the first quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 95,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 507,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,377,000 after purchasing an additional 17,257 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 36,520 shares in the company, valued at $9,703,729.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $286.78 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $296.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $796.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

