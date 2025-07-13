FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock Holdings Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,845 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $45,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total transaction of $3,398,665.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,711.68. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total value of $1,106,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,474.40. This represents a 98.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $446.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.69 and a 12 month high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $585.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial raised FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $470.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.25.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

