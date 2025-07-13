Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 94.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,637,000. Amundi raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 544.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $851,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,304. This represents a 29.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,673,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,550. This trade represents a 34.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,130 shares of company stock worth $2,726,412 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $444.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.00.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $473.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.18. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a one year low of $258.85 and a one year high of $493.95.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $805.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.54%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

