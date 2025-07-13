Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 98 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $327.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $296.15 and a 200-day moving average of $309.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.75. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $205.73 and a 1-year high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $371.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. BNP Paribas raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.18.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

