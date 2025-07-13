Capstone Capital LLC Sells 594 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capstone Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,695 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.3% of Capstone Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capstone Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.03.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,520,246 shares of company stock valued at $660,253,045. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $164.92 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $167.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

