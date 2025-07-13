Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,495 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.7% of Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 49,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $8,000,000.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,826,382 shares in the company, valued at $297,389,781.06. This trade represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $12,233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 74,873,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,571,729.75. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,520,246 shares of company stock valued at $660,253,045 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.03.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $164.92 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.