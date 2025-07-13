Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 7.1% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,266,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,754,425,000 after buying an additional 30,104,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,416,078,000 after buying an additional 17,681,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after buying an additional 12,018,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $225.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,100,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total value of $686,402,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 905,679,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,535,643,679.42. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,000,233.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,148,694 shares in the company, valued at $432,532,102.20. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,886,613 shares of company stock worth $1,531,840,610. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

