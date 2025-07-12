World Investment Advisors Invests $259,000 in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,271,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,366,000 after buying an additional 103,328 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,842,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,102,000 after buying an additional 71,367 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,557,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 417,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,277,000 after buying an additional 325,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 397,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,409,000 after buying an additional 18,260 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4%

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock opened at $84.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.48 and a 52-week high of $85.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.39.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

