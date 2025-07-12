World Investment Advisors Increases Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.57.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $418.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 202.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on STWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

