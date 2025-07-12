Top Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Now – July 9th

Core Scientific, Marathon Digital, Bit Digital, IREN, Riot Platforms, Cipher Mining, and Cleanspark are the seven Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models or balance sheets are directly exposed to Bitcoin’s price and network activity. These can include cryptocurrency miners, blockchain infrastructure providers, or firms holding significant Bitcoin reserves. By buying such stocks, investors gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s market movements through traditional equity markets rather than owning the digital tokens themselves. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

CORZ stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,155,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,804,506. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 6.71. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $18.63.

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Shares of NASDAQ MARA traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.01. 19,587,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,047,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 6.53. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $30.28.

Bit Digital (BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

Bit Digital stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 55,721,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,130,046. Bit Digital has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $766.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 5.25.

IREN (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.14. 11,469,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,790,983. IREN has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.33.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

RIOT stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.89. 11,585,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,529,991. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 4.57. Riot Platforms has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $15.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61.

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

CIFR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 21,722,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,868,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02. Cipher Mining has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $7.99.

Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

NASDAQ CLSK traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.87. 10,789,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,875,520. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 4.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33. Cleanspark has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49.

