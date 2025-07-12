Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Universal Display by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $155.49 on Friday. Universal Display Corporation has a 1-year low of $103.70 and a 1-year high of $237.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.01 and a 200-day moving average of $145.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $166.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.76 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 35.40%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

