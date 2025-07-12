Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock Position Decreased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,163,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 694,779 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 312.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 766,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 461,472 shares during the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.46.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.00 and a beta of 2.28. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $21.38.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

