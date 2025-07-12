Promising Infrastructure Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 10th

NVIDIA, Coinbase Global, Alphabet, Broadcom, and Vertiv are the five Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that build, operate or maintain essential physical assets—such as highways, bridges, airports, power plants, pipelines and telecommunications networks. Because these firms typically work under long‐term contracts or regulated frameworks, they generate steady cash flows and often pay reliable dividends. As a result, infrastructure stocks are popular with investors seeking income and relative defensive stability in their portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,633,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,496,388. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $164.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.13.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded up $13.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $387.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,848,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,833,985. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $387.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 3.70.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.72. 21,278,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,751,253. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $275.35. 11,454,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,304,923. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.14, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $281.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.33.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

VRT traded down $6.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.15. 21,764,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,593,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 70.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.70. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $155.84.

