Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 298 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $670.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $785.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.12.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $715.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $672.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $646.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $720.90.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,230.71. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

