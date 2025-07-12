Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 865.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Textron by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $6,512,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 256,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TXT opened at $85.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.70 and a 12-month high of $94.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Textron from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Textron from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

