Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,592 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 136,939 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 21,462 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth about $1,379,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $2,040,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.49. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $122.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LPX

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $105,544.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,377.76. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.