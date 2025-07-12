Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMP opened at $536.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $385.74 and a one year high of $582.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.08 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 68.93%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $1.60 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $565.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $526.43.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

