OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of XYL stock opened at $130.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.55. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $143.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Xylem

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.