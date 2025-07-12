DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,097 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

DT Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.9% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.9% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,801,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,083,723,000 after acquiring an additional 454,226 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 208,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the first quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 48,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $1,536,908.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 68,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,197,873.08. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $286.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $796.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.98 and its 200 day moving average is $256.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $296.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup set a $275.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

