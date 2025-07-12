Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,305 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,308,000 after purchasing an additional 54,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,130,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,442,000 after purchasing an additional 595,203 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,789,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,200,000 after purchasing an additional 152,622 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,753,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,146,000 after purchasing an additional 422,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $142,407,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $75,034.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,322.55. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TAP. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.90 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.12.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

