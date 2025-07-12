Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 576 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,277 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 560 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,475 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $753,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,398,881.52. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $398,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 60,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,664,424. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,729 shares of company stock worth $4,784,679. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus set a $170.00 price target on Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.71.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of EA stock opened at $148.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.55. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

