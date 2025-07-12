Cloud Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $286.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $796.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $296.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 68,583 shares in the company, valued at $17,197,873.08. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

