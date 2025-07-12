Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 66.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3,569.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 92.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 7,390.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.70 and a 12-month high of $74.24.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

