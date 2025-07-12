Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,335,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,657,393 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NOV were worth $65,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOV. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of NOV by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in NOV by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in NOV in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Stock Down 0.4%

NOV opened at $13.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.28. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.65.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOV. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Read Our Latest Report on NOV

NOV Company Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.