Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 560,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.71% of MasTec worth $65,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 33,390 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in MasTec by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. boosted its position in MasTec by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 4,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $170.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.19. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.96 and a 12 month high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 1.75.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $461,670.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,122,051.98. The trade was a 7.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

