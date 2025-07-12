3,923 Shares in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 363.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $91.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.39 and a 12 month high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 46.97%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 3,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $359,078.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,881.76. This trade represents a 22.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

