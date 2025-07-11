Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,052,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,841 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $77,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $751,908,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,056,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,480 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,385,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,717 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,854,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Zoom Communications by 357.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 998,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,507,000 after acquiring an additional 780,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zoom Communications

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $851,342.49. Following the transaction, the insider owned 125,529 shares in the company, valued at $9,026,790.39. The trade was a 8.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 41,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,968,113.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,332 shares of company stock worth $7,670,566 over the last three months. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zoom Communications from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Zoom Communications from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zoom Communications from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZM

Zoom Communications Stock Performance

ZM opened at $75.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.54. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $92.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.