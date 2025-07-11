World Investment Advisors Takes Position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter.

MARB opened at $20.59 on Friday. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $19.12 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The company has a market cap of $33.97 million, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.03.

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

