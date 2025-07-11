World Investment Advisors Raises Stock Position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,328 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 294,828 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 46,429 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,536 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 28,238 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period.

Get Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras alerts:

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:PBR opened at $12.83 on Friday. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2806 per share. This is an increase from Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 17.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 73.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PBR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

View Our Latest Report on PBR

About Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.