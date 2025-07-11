World Investment Advisors Purchases Shares of 10,996 Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. World Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.09% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $734,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,104,000.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Up 18.8%

Shares of BATS FYLD opened at $29.67 on Friday. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $29.67. The company has a market cap of $402.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.90.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

